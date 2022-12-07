﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

JFE Steel and Nippon Steel plan to invest further in electrical steel

Wednesday, 07 December 2022 16:21:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese steelmakers JFE Holdings and Nippon Steel Corporation are jointly investing a total JPY 172 billion ($1.25 billion) to increase output of electrical steel, which is used in electric vehicle motors, and are looking to raise their investment further amid customer demand as the transition to electric vehicles has gathered pace, as reported by Bloomberg.

The companies are also looking to expand outside of Japan, following capacity increases by 2024. In particular, JFE Holding is considering options such as building a plant in North America, where electrical steel demand will be strong, while Nippon Steel stated that its next investment is more likely to be in Japan.


Tags: Japan Far East Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Nippon Steel postpones restart of BF No. 3 at Nagoya Works

07 Jun | Steel News

Nippon Steel to build new hot strip mill at Nagoya Works

13 May | Steel News

Tokyo Steel sees higher net profit in Q2 FY 2021-22, raises full-year forecast

26 Oct | Steel News

Nippon Steel to cut output capacity by 20% by 2025 for green future

08 Mar | Steel News

Danieli to supply a new caster for Tokyo Steel

16 Nov | Steel News

JFE Steel to acquire five percent stake in Vietnam-based FHS

30 Jul | Steel News

NSSMC proceeds with Indonesian auto steel JV

12 Aug | Steel News

Japanese steelmakers to invest in iron ore mine in Pilbara

13 Feb | Steel News

NSSMC establishes power generation company

09 Dec | Steel News

Angang and Kobe Steel to produce CR auto sheet in China

17 Oct | Steel News