﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Nippon Steel to build new hot strip mill at Nagoya Works

Friday, 13 May 2022 11:57:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Corporation has announced that it will establish a new next-generation hot strip mill at its Nagoya Works. The new mill is expected to come into operation in the first quarter of the financial year 2026 and will have an annual production capacity of approximately 6 million mt. The company said that the existing hot strip mill is scheduled to be shut down in the same year. The investment in the new mill is planned to amount about JPY 270 billion ($2.1 billion).

According to Nippon Steel, in the automotive industry demand for high-performance materials is expected to increase further in response to needs for more lightweight and stronger vehicle bodies, as global environmental regulations and collision safety standards are being tightened and social needs to achieve carbon neutrality are increasing. Electric vehicles are also expected to need more lightweight and stronger vehicle bodies due to the issues of mileage and battery weight. In response to these needs, Nippon Steel will fundamentally strengthen the production system for high-grade steel sheets, such as ultra-high-tensile strength steel sheets, which can also be effective in reducing greenhouse gas emissions throughout the entire automobile life cycle from material production through driving.


Tags: hrc flats Japan Far East steelmaking investments 

Similar articles

26 Oct

Tokyo Steel sees higher net profit in Q2 FY 2021-22, raises full-year forecast
13 Oct

India’s JSW and Japan’s MISI ink deal for steel processing JV in India
26 Aug

Sumitomo Metals’ SSC establishes new coil center in Iwate Prefecture
23 Mar

Japanese steel giant to invest in Yantai Donghai Sheet Co
05 Mar

Nippon Steel to invest in Malaysian steel sheet manufacturing firm
08 Feb

JFE Steel to assist Mycron Steel Berhad to produce high quality CR sheet
16 Dec

Sumitomo Metals signs MoU with India’s Bhushan Steel for steel sheet supply