﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Nippon Steel postpones restart of BF No. 3 at Nagoya Works

Tuesday, 07 June 2022 12:30:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation has announced that it has decided to postpone the restart of the blast furnace No. 3 at its Nagoya Works amid weak steel demand.

Previously, the company had planned to resume its operations at the blast furnace in June this year, following renovation works costing JPY 49 billion ($369.39 million) which started at the end of January. However, the war in Ukraine and the lockdown in China have caused problems in the supply chain to continue, resulting in a decline in steel demand.    

According to the company’s statement, global steel demand is expected to move upwards in the long term amid economic growth and the recovery from the pandemic in emerging countries.


Tags: Japan Far East Steelmaking Investments Nippon Steel 

Similar articles

Nippon Steel to cut output capacity by 20% by 2025 for green future

08 Mar | Steel News

Japanese steelmakers to invest in iron ore mine in Pilbara

13 Feb | Steel News

NSSMC establishes power generation company

09 Dec | Steel News

Japanese steelmakers to invest in Cape Lambert port expansion

25 Sep | Steel News

Nippon Steel and BlueScope to establish coated products JV

13 Aug | Steel News

Nippon Steel and WISCO tinplate JV expands capacity

07 Aug | Steel News

Nippon, Sumitomo and Metal One set up automotive steel pipe JV in Mexico

06 Aug | Steel News

Nippon Steel to modernize blast furnace No. 4

27 Mar | Steel News

NSSC to expand output of FW series ferritic stainless steel

16 Feb | Steel News

Nippon Steel invests in AGIS through strategic alliance

17 Nov | Steel News