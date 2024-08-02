JFE Steel and Japan Suiso Energy select land for liquefied hydrogen project

Japan-based JFE Holdings, Inc. (JFE), its subsidiary JFE Steel Corporation (JFE Steel), and Japan Suiso Energy, Ltd. (JSE) have inked an agreement to lease about 21 hectares of land on Ohgishima island in Tokyo Bay, on which JFE Steel operates its Keihin facility, for JSE’s liquefied hydrogen project.

Following JFE Steel’s removal of buildings from its production site in the near future, JSE will begin the construction of demonstration facilities for liquefied hydrogen production. Moreover, JSE plans to complete construction in the fiscal year 2028-29, to receive a liquefied hydrogen carrier license in the fiscal year 2029-30, and to complete the demonstration and start supplying hydrogen to Japan in the fiscal year 2030-31. This way, a global supply chain for liquefied hydrogen on a commercial scale will be created.

Ohgishima island was selected as the project site, given its location in Keihin Industrial Zone, one of Japan’s key industrial areas, enabling the project to meet hydrogen demand.

JFE and the city of Kawasaki had agreed back in 2021 to repurpose the island in question after JFE Steel suspended its blast furnace and other operations. For this purpose, both parties will cooperate on developing road and transportation access, along with liquefied-hydrogen tanker facilities on the island.

The project in question will contribute to Japan’s carbon neutrality efforts.