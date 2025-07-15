 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up...

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up 17.6 percent in May from April

Tuesday, 15 July 2025 10:50:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In May this year, Japan’s cold rolled sheet and strip shipments moved up by 17.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 5.8 percent on year-on-year basis, amounting to 413,322 metric tons. 50.4 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 49.6 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data.

Meanwhile, in the given month, Japan’s CR sheet and strip inventories went down by 0.4 percent compared to the previous month, totaling 660,459 metric tons, and were down by 1.4 percent year on year. 73.3 percent of inventories were held by steel manufacturers, while 26.7 percent were held by steel traders.

In May, Japan’s CR sheet and strip production amounted to 409,063 mt, up by 3.1 percent month on month and by 7.1 percent year on year.


Tags: Crc Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local Indian CRC prices soften amid absence of industrial buyers, re-rollers dropping prices

14 Jul | Flats and Slab

US flat steel mixed on sideways scrap, tariff uncertainty and limited trade

12 Jul | Flats and Slab

HRC, coated and CR pricing mainly weak in Turkey due to low demand

11 Jul | Flats and Slab

CRC import price offers stable in Brazil

10 Jul | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 28, 2025

10 Jul | Flats and Slab

EAEU and UAE sign economic partnership agreement to boost bilateral trade

10 Jul | Steel News

Turkey’s CRC imports up 22.1 percent in January-May 2025

10 Jul | Steel News

Ex-China tradable CRC prices stable as local market up only slightly

09 Jul | Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC prices stable amid weak industrial demand and outlook

07 Jul | Flats and Slab

US steel mill shipments up 1.0 percent in May 2025

07 Jul | Steel News