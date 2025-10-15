Japan’s Tetsusho expands Asian footprint with new subsidiaries in India, Vietnam, Bangladesh

Japan-based steel trading and distribution company Tetsusho Corporation, an affiliate of Nippon Steel Corporation, has announced the establishment of three wholly-owned subsidiaries in India, Vietnam and Bangladesh, marking a significant expansion of its presence in Asia’s rapidly growing steel and manufacturing markets.

Strengthening presence in emerging Asian economies

According to the company, new offices have been opened in Mumbai (India’s commercial hub on the west coast), Da Nang (a key industrial center in central Vietnam), and Dhaka (the capital of Bangladesh). All three subsidiaries are already operational as of October 2025.

This move aims to deepen Tetsusho’s engagement in local and trilateral trade, while also facilitating faster, more responsive supply networks to meet the growing demand for steel and metal products in South and Southeast Asia.

With these additions, Tetsusho Kayaba now operates in seven countries, alongside existing overseas bases in South Korea, Indonesia, China and Sri Lanka.

Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Tokyo’s Chuo-ku district, Tetsusho has evolved from a domestic steel distributor into a diversified international trading company. It supplies a wide range of steel and specialty products - including hot rolled, cold rolled, galvanized and stainless steels - sourced from major Japanese producers such as Nippon Steel Corporation, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Sumitomo Corporation Global Metals (SCGM).