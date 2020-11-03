Japan’s steel exports down 3.1 percent in January-September

Tuesday, 03 November 2020 13:42:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Japan's iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.49 million metric tons, down 3.6 percent month on month and decreasing by 18.8 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-September period of this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 24.64 million mt, falling by 3.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan's major iron and steel product export markets, in the first nine months of the year the country's iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 3.77 million metric tons, down 8.5 percent, while exports to China increased by 22.6 percent to 4.58 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.93 million metric tons, up by 17.7 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 2.62 million metric tons, falling by 34.7 percent, while exports to the US totaled 694,510 metric tons, declining by 32.2 percent, all year on year.