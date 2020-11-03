﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 3.1 percent in January-September

Tuesday, 03 November 2020 13:42:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Japan's iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.49 million metric tons, down 3.6 percent month on month and decreasing by 18.8 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-September period of this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 24.64 million mt, falling by 3.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. 

Regarding Japan's major iron and steel product export markets, in the first nine months of the year the country's iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 3.77 million metric tons, down 8.5 percent, while exports to China increased by 22.6 percent to 4.58 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.93 million metric tons, up by 17.7 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 2.62 million metric tons, falling by 34.7 percent, while exports to the US totaled 694,510 metric tons, declining by 32.2 percent, all year on year. 

Exports

 

September

2020 (mt)

Change m-o-m (%)

January- September

2020

Change y-o-y (%)

Semi-finished

278,559

-11.2

3,221,661

24.6

Bars

25,894

-2.9

264,771

-20.4

Wire rod

23,423

-24.9

251,861

-33.2

Heavy plate

215,059

+9.8

1,931,854

0.6

HRC

911,093

-9

8,445,137

6

CRC

134,949

+8.6

1,273,433

12.5

Galvanized sheet

123,250

+1.1

1,457,721

-15.9

Tags: Japan  Far East  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26  Oct

Japanese crude steel output slightly up in September from August
21  Oct

Japan's CR steel strip shipments up 24 percent in August from July
13  Oct

Turkey's CRC imports up 18.9 percent in January-August
08  Oct

Japan’s crude steel output to fall by 10.7 percent in December quarter
06  Oct

CISA: Steel inventories in China down 1.5% in late Sept ahead of holidays