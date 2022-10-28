Japan’s steel scrap exports down 19.1 percent in January-September

Friday, 28 October 2022 11:14:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 623,815 mt, rising by 33.7 percent compared to 466,661 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-September period this year, the country exported 4.70 million mt of scrap, falling by 19.1 percent year on year.

During the given period, South Korea was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 2.38 million mt, up by 0.8 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Vietnam and Taiwan, importing 1.05 million mt and 417,305 mt of scrap, down 41.9 percent and down 15.1 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh amounted to 269,826 mt in the January-September period this year, down from 300,113 mt in the same period of the previous year.