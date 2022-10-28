﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 19.1 percent in January-September

Friday, 28 October 2022 11:14:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 623,815 mt, rising by 33.7 percent compared to 466,661 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-September period this year, the country exported 4.70 million mt of scrap, falling by 19.1 percent year on year.

During the given period, South Korea was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 2.38 million mt, up by 0.8 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Vietnam and Taiwan, importing 1.05 million mt and 417,305 mt of scrap, down 41.9 percent and down 15.1 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh amounted to 269,826 mt in the January-September period this year, down from 300,113 mt in the same period of the previous year.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Japan Southeast Asia Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Global View on Scrap: Turkish and Asian scrap markets soften

28 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

KPMG Turkey: Possible “scrap wars” may affect Turkey’s competitiveness negatively

28 Oct | Steel News

Taiwan’s import scrap prices soften

28 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Turkish scrap price range narrows

28 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Containerized shredded scrap prices in New York

27 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Los Angeles prices for containerized HMS I/II 80:20 scrap

27 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s import scrap prices down slightly to $360/mt CFR for ex-US scrap

27 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

South Korea’s scrap imports at a standstill amid lower demand

27 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Bangladeshi scrap importers show minimal interest in new bookings, occasional bulk purchases only

27 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap prices slip in India amid inactive market conditions, tight credit

27 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials