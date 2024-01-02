﻿
Japan’s industrial output up one percent in October from September

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 10:13:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October last year, Japan’s industrial production went up by 1.0 percent month on month and 0.9 percent compared to the same month in 2022, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in October the Japanese iron and steel production index decreased by 0.4 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index went down by 0.9 percent in the given month compared to September. Meanwhile, in October Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments moved down by 7.7 percent and iron and steel inventories grew by 1.8 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to decrease by 0.3 percent in November and increase by 3.2 percent in December, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to shrink by 1.7 percent in November and grow by 1.0 percent in December, month on month.


