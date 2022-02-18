Japan’s domestic steel consumption up 11.5 percent in 2021

Friday, 18 February 2022 12:16:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 4.37 million metric tons, up by 7.9 percent compared to November and falling by 1.1 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Association (JISF). Meanwhile, in 2021, domestic steel product consumption in Japan increased by 11.5 percent year on year to 50.56 million metric tons.

In 2021, steel product consumption in the construction sector in Japan rose by 4.4 percent to 10.41 million metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 11.81 million metric tons, up 12.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the given year, Japan’s shipbuilding industry consumed 2.65 million metric tons of steel products, declining by 13.9 percent compared to 2020.