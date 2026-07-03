Japanese steel industry criticizes EU’s new import regime and trade measures

According to a joint statement issued by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation, the Special Steel Association of Japan, the Japan Stainless Steel Association, the Japan Wire Products Association, and the Non-Integrated Steel Producers’ Association, the European Union’s new steel import regime, which entered into force on July 1, 2026, has significantly tightened market access for Japanese steel products.

The associations stated that, following the expiry of the EU’s steel safeguard measures introduced in July 2018, the bloc replaced them with a new system that halves the total tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) available under the previous safeguard regime and increases the out-of-quota tariff rate to 50 percent. As a result, Japan’s country-specific quota has been reduced to approximately 800,000 mt, well below the country’s average annual steel exports to the EU of around 1.5 million mt during the 2022-2024 period.

Associations criticize EU antidumping actions

The statement also referred to the EU’s anti-dumping investigation launched in August 2024 into hot rolled flat steel imports from Japan, Egypt, India and Vietnam. The associations argued that, despite a significant decline in Japanese exports following the tightening of the previous safeguard measures in July 2024, the EU imposed final antidumping duties in September 2025 without properly taking into account the trade-restrictive effects of those safeguard measures.

In addition, the associations expressed concern over a separate antidumping investigation initiated in September 2025 covering cold rolled flat steel imports from Japan, India, Taiwan, Turkey and Vietnam. They warned that the investigation could similarly result in antidumping duties being imposed without adequately considering the impact of the strengthened safeguard measures on import volumes.

Industry urges continued negotiations with the EU

The Japanese steel associations described the EU’s series of trade measures as inappropriate and regrettable, particularly given the existence of the Japan-EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA). They noted that Japan’s 2026 Report on Compliance by Major Trading Partners with Trade Agreements, published in June, also raised concerns over the potential inconsistency of the EU’s measures with WTO rules and the Japan-EU EPA.

According to the associations, the EU’s trade measures have become an obstacle to steel trade between Japan and Europe, placing additional burdens on industries in both regions. They also warned that the EU’s actions could encourage similar measures by other countries, undermining the rules-based international trading system.

While acknowledging the Japanese government’s efforts in negotiations with the EU, the associations said the current measures are seriously restricting Japanese steel exports to the European market and limiting their ability to supply European customers. They urged the Japanese government to continue negotiations with the EU and seek an early resolution by making full use of dispute settlement procedures available under the WTO agreements and the Japan-EU EPA.