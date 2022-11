Wednesday, 23 November 2022 13:39:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply a new line for the production of quality spooled bars in coils to Italian steelmaker Pittini Group’s plant in Potenza.

With the new line, the company will be able to produce spooled bars in coils from 10 mm to 16 mm.

In the second phase of the project, the product range will be expanded to 25 mm diameter.

The line is scheduled to be commissioned in the second quarter of 2024.