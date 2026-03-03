Italy’s Duferco posts higher revenue for FY 2024-25, supported by trading, renewables and gas

In a note released today, March 2, the board of directors of Italy-based Duferco Participations Holding SA announced the approval of its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended on September 30, 2025. Despite a macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape characterized by significant uncertainty, Duferco demonstrated remarkable adaptability, closing the year with impressive growth in business volume.

The most significant figure relates to consolidated revenue, which surged to $26.9 billion, representing a 46 percent increase compared to the $18.4 billion recorded in the previous fiscal year. This expansion was primarily driven by volumes in the Energy Division and steel activities, within a market characterized by stable prices.

Although net profit stood at $86.8 million (compared to $152.4 million in FY 2023-24), due to the normalization of energy margins and weakness in the European steel sector, Duferco maintained a solid financial structure with shareholders' equity of $1.930 billion, liquidity of $690 million, and $5.4 billion in committed and uncommitted credit lines (with an average utilization of 41 percent).

"In 2025, we operated in a complex international context, amid energy market volatility and geopolitical uncertainties, yet we succeeded in consolidating our global presence and strengthening our main business lines. Our integrated approach across energy, steel and logistics allowed us to respond quickly to market dynamics, contain risks and seize new opportunities, contributing to solid results across all sectors," commented Antonio Gozzi, president of Duferco Group.

In the energy sector, DXT International S.A. reported a net profit of $70.6 million, expanding its physical presence with the opening of offices in Madrid and a subsidiary in Copenhagen -dedicated to renewables and BESS storage systems - and strengthening its LNG activity with the delivery of 41 cargoes.

In Italy, Duferco Energia S.p.A. contributed a net profit of $47.7 million, marking 25 percent growth in the retail sector and advancing ambitious agrivoltaic projects linked to the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan).

The steel sector faced a very difficult year, penalized by weak demand and trade tensions. Nevertheless, the Steel Production and Distribution Division (represented in Italy by Duferco Travi e Profilati) showed resilience, concluding the fiscal year with a positive operating result (EBITDA) of $18.5 million, stable sales volumes at 1.7 million mt, and entry into the Solar EPC market, which already contributed $2.5 million in net profit during the first six months.

Outlook for 2026

Gozzi said he looks towards the next fiscal year with optimism, forecasting market stabilization and a recovery in European steel demand estimated at +3.2 percent, "supported by improving macroeconomic conditions, planned infrastructure investments, decreasing inflation, expectations of easing monetary policies and the effect of European policies supporting the sector (safeguards and CBAM)".