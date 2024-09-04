 |  Login 
Italy’s crude steel production continues to decline in July

Wednesday, 04 September 2024 13:52:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Crude steel production in Italy amounted to 1.7 million mt in July this year, marking a 3.9 percent decline compared to the same month in 2023, according to Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies. In the first seven months of the year, total production came to 12.5 million mt, a decrease of 5.4 percent year on year.

2024

Crude steel output

Month

000/t      

Y-o-y change (%)

Cumulative     

Y-o-y change (%)

Jan

1,645

5.9%

1,645

5.9%

Feb

1,824

-3.8%

3,469

0.6%

Mar

1,910

-12.8%

5,379

-4.6%

Apr

1,692

-11.1%

7,071

-6.3%

May

1,883

-5.4%

8,954

-6.1%

Jun

1,852

-3.0%

10,806

-5.6%

Jul

1,685

-3.9%

12,491

-5.4%

Hot rolled product outputs continued to show contrasting trends. The production of long products, amounting to 1 million mt in July, showed a 4.2 percent year-on-year growth, bringing the total for the first seven months to 7.4 million mt (+0.7%). On the other hand, the production of flat products, remaining at 716,000 mt, recorded a significant decline of 16.8 percent year on year, with a total of 5.2 million mt in the January-July period, down by 10.7 percent year on year.


