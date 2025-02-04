 |  Login 
Italy’s Acciaierie Venete invests in new EAF

Tuesday, 04 February 2025 14:34:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has been contracted by Italy-based steel producer Acciaierie Venete to install a new 100-ton electric arc furnace with a fume-treatment plant and a material handling system at its Padova works, Italy. With this investment, Acciaierie Venete’s annual high-quality, green and engineering steel production will reach about 750,000 mt. Danieli expects to finish the project by summer of 2026, within a six-week scheduled shutdown.

The new furnace will be equipped with several Danieli Technologies designed for fully automated operation to eliminate the need for workers on-site, ensuring a high level of safety with low dust and noise emissions.

One of the most important features of the new furnace is Danieli’s Digital Electromagnetic Stirring system, which enhances the homogenization of the liquid steel temperature and chemistry to improve operational efficiency and provide lower transformation costs.


Tags: Italy European Union Steelmaking 

