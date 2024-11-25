Iron pellet production in Mexico up 2.5 percent in September

Iron pellet production in Mexico increased 2.5 percent, year-over-year, in September to 463,970 metric tons (mt). It is the second annual increase in the last 21 months (since January 2023), according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The average price was MXN 1,563/mt, which at today's exchange rate is equivalent to $74.5/mt. In pesos, it represented an increase of 14.7 percent.

In the January-September period, production totaled 3.74 million mt, 6.2 percent less than the same period in 2023.