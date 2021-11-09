﻿
English
Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes up 32.4 percent in October

Tuesday, 09 November 2021 22:43:53 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 5.5 million tons in October, an increase of 32.4 percent compared to a year ago, according to a report from the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA). Shipments were above the month’s five-year average by 7.7 percent.

Year-to-date, the iron ore trade stands at 42.9 million tons, an increase of 32.7 percent compared to the same point in 2020.

Through October iron ore loadings are 4.4 percent above their five-year average for the January-October timeframe, LCA said.


