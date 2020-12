Thursday, 03 December 2020 01:42:03 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 4.25 million tons in November, a decrease of 10 percent from 2019, according to a report today from the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA). Shipments were also below the month’s 5-year average by 12.5 percent.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 36.6 million tons, a decrease of 24.8 percent compared to the same point in 2019.

Through November iron ore loadings are 22.5 percent below their 5-year average for that timeframe, LCA said.