Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 1.08 percent

Friday, 29 October 2021 10:32:40 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On October 25, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 131.37 million mt, up 1.08 percent compared to October 18, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

During the given week, import iron ore prices have maintained the decreasing trend amid the decreasing delivery in global market and declining volume of iron ore arriving at the market, while which may indicate a rebounding trend in the near future. The production capacity utilization rates have declined, weakening the demand for iron ore. It is expected that import iron ore prices may fluctuate within a limited range at relatively low level in the coming week.


