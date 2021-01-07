﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.6 percent

Thursday, 07 January 2021 12:25:54 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On January 4, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 107.37 million mt, up 0.64 million mt or 0.6 percent compared to December 28, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

During the given week, import iron ore prices in China edged up slightly amid less iron ore arriving at Chinese ports, though iron ore shipments from the leading miners increased. Meanwhile, blast furnace capacity utilization rates of Chinese steelmakers rose slightly, while crude steel output in China is unlikely to increase further in the near future due to environmental protection measures being implemented during the winter heating season. Import iron ore prices will likely fluctuate within a certain range in the coming week.


Tags: China  raw mat  iron ore  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

30  Dec

CISA members’ gross profit up 3.2 percent in Jan-Nov
30  Dec

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.34 percent
21  Dec

DCE adjusts commission charge on iron ore futures contracts
21  Dec

China’s iron ore output down 3.6 percent in November
10  Dec

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 0.87 percent