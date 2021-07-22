Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.49 percent

Thursday, 22 July 2021 10:14:36 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On July 19, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 116.37 million mt, up 0.49 percent compared to July 12, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

During the given week, import iron ore prices have indicated increases amid declining deliveries in the global market and the almost stable volume of iron ore arriving in the market. The capacity utilization rates of blast furnaces in China have declined, which may weaken the support for iron ore prices. Due to the heavy rain and hot weather in China, it is expected that import iron ore prices may edge down in the coming week.