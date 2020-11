Friday, 27 November 2020 14:19:25 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On November 23, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 108.8 million mt, down 0.54 million mt or 0.49 percent compared to November 16, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

During the given period, import iron ore prices in China indicated a rising trend, while iron ore shipments increased. Meanwhile, demand for iron ore has been firm, supporting prices.