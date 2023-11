Monday, 27 November 2023 22:24:57 (GMT+3) | San Diego

After four consecutive months of growth, the value of iron ore imports broke the positive trend in September by decreasing 26.2 percent, year-over-year, to $15.0 million, the second lowest figure in the last eight months, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The value of iron ore imports in the January-September period totaled $301 million, 2.1 percent less than the $308 million in the same period last year.