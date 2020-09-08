Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 5.5 percent in August from July

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 11:17:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, iron ore shipments from Australia's Port Hedland increased by 5.5 percent compared to July and were up by 1.4 percent year on year, totaling 46.07 million mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in August iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 40.16 million mt, increasing by 5.27 percent compared to the previous month and up by 5.29 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in August, receiving 3.18 million mt and 1.92 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.