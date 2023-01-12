Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 3.6 percent in Dec from Nov

Thursday, 12 January 2023 10:25:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland rose by 3.6 percent compared to November and declined by 3.1 percent year on year, totaling 49.27 million mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 41.79 million mt, rising by 0.6 percent compared to the previous month and dropping by 0.8 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in December, receiving 3.77 million mt and 2.43 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.