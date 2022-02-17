Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 5.6 percent in Jan from Dec

Thursday, 17 February 2022 11:15:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by 5.6 percent compared to December last year and were up by 13.6 percent year on year, totaling 47.99 million mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in January iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 40.45 million mt, decreasing by 3.9 percent compared to the previous month and up by 13.7 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in January, receiving 3.13 million mt and 2.16 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.