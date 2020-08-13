﻿
Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 15.7 percent in July from June

Thursday, 13 August 2020 14:20:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, iron ore shipments from Australia's Port Hedland decreased by 15.7 percent compared to June and were up by 6.4 percent year on year, totaling 43.64 million mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in July iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 38.15 million mt, falling by 17.4 percent compared to the previous month and up by 10.5 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in July, receiving 3.21 million mt and 1.01 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


