Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 1.5 percent in Apr from Mar

Wednesday, 11 May 2022 14:55:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by 1.5 percent compared to March and were up by 1.5 percent year on year, totaling 45.78 million mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 39.45 million mt, dropping by 0.1 percent compared to the previous month and up by 8.7 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in April, receiving 3.1 million mt and 1.7 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.