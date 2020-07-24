Iran’s steel exports down 43 percent in Q1 of Iranian year

Friday, 24 July 2020 14:55:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

As expected, Iran's steel exports remain at much lower levels compared to the same period of the previous year. While semi-finished steel exports in June recovered significantly, offsetting the decline, Iranian exporters of finished steel products, namely of longs, continue to reduce their export shipments, under pressure from the export restrictions imposed by the Iranian government.

Accordingly, in the first three months (March 20-June 20) of the current Iranian year, Iran saw a 43 percent decline year on year in steel export shipments to 1.42 million mt. In particular, in the given period Iran’s semi-finished steel exports decreased by 27 percent year on year to 1.04 million mt. While billet and bloom exports fell by seven percent year on year in the first three months of the Iranian year to 837,000 mt, slab shipments declined by 61 percent year on year to 204,000 mt, SteelOrbis has learned.

Meanwhile, Iran’s exports of finished steel products decreased by 49 percent year on year to 343,000 mt.