Inner Mongolia to eliminate 6.65 million mt of iron-smelting capacity by 2023
Tuesday, 20 September 2022 10:41:53 (GMT+3)
|
Shanghai
The Department of Industry and Information Technology of Inner Mongolia in China has issued a notice for accelerating the elimination of backward and excessive production capacity and implementing energy consumption control, stating that it will eliminate 6.65 million mt of iron-smelting capacity and 6.2 million mt of steel capacity by the end of 2023.
