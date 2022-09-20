﻿
English
Inner Mongolia to eliminate 6.65 million mt of iron-smelting capacity by 2023

Tuesday, 20 September 2022 10:41:53 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The Department of Industry and Information Technology of Inner Mongolia in China has issued a notice for accelerating the elimination of backward and excessive production capacity and implementing energy consumption control, stating that it will eliminate 6.65 million mt of iron-smelting capacity and 6.2 million mt of steel capacity by the end of 2023.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

