Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 6.1 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

Monday, 15 September 2025 09:35:09 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-August period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 6.1 percent, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on September 15.

In August alone, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China rose by 7.3 percent year on year.

In the first eight months, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 6.2 percent year on year. In August alone, the overall value-added industrial output increased by 0.37 percent month on month, while rising by 5.2 percent year on year.    

In the January-August period, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 5.7 percent and by 6.8 percent year on year, respectively.  

$1 = RMB 7.1056


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

