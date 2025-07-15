 |  Login 
Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 5.6 percent in January-June 2025

Tuesday, 15 July 2025 09:53:47 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-June period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 5.6 percent, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on July 15.

In the first six months, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 6.4 percent year on year. In June alone, the overall value-added industrial output increased by 0.5 percent month on month, while it rose by 6.8 percent year on year.    

In the January-June period, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 6.0 percent and by 7.0 percent year on year, respectively.  


