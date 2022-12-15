Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 1.0 percent in Jan-Nov

Thursday, 15 December 2022 10:45:25 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 1.0 percent, 0.8 percentage points faster than that recorded in the first ten months this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 3.8 percent year on year in the first 11 months. In November alone, the overall value-added industrial output declined by 0.31 percent month on month, while rising by 2.2 percent year on year.

In November this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 20 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output.

In the first 11 months this year, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 7.6 percent and 3.3 percent, year on year, respectively.