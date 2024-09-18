Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 3.2 percent in Jan-Aug

In the January-August period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 3.2 percent, 0.7 percentage points lower compared to the increase recorded in the January-July period this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on September 14.

In the first eight months, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 5.8 percent year on year. In August alone, the overall value-added industrial output increased by 4.5 percent year on year, while up 0.32 percent month on month.

In the January-August period, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 2.9 percent and by 6.1 percent year on year, respectively.

In August, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 3.7 percent and 4.3 percent year on year.