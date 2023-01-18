﻿
Industrial output of China’s steel sector rises by 1.2 percent in 2022

Wednesday, 18 January 2023 11:11:48 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In 2022, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 1.2 percent, 0.2 percentage points faster than the increase recorded in the first 11 months this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 3.6 percent year on year in 2022. In December alone, the overall value-added industrial output rose by 0.06 percent month on month, while rising by 1.3 percent year on year.

In December last year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 16 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output.

In 2022, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 7.3 percent and 3.0 percent, year on year, respectively.


