Industrial output of China’s steel sector down 2.9 percent in Jan-Feb

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 10:04:34 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-February period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a 2.9 percent decrease year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 7.5 percent year on year in the first two months of the year. In February alone, the overall value-added industrial output rose by 0.34 percent month on month.

In the January-February this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 38 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output, with outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increasing by 9.8 percent and 7.3 percent year on year, respectively.