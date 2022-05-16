Industrial output of China’s steel sector down 2.9 percent in Jan-Apr

Monday, 16 May 2022 10:18:22 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a 2.9 percent decrease year on year, 0.5 percentage points faster than the declining pace recorded in the first three months this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 4.0 percent year on year in the first four months. In April alone, the overall value-added industrial output declined by 7.08 percent month on month.

In April this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 18 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output.

In the first four months this year, outputs of China’s mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 10.4 percent and 3.2 percent year on year, respectively.