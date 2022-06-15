Industrial output of China’s steel sector down 2.8 percent in Jan-May

Wednesday, 15 June 2022 10:29:12 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-May period this year, value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a 2.8 percent decrease year on year, 0.1 percentage points slower than the declining pace recorded in the first four months this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 3.3 percent year on year in the first five months. In May alone, the overall value-added industrial output rose by 0.7 percent month on month.

In May this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 25 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output.

In the first five months this year, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 9.6 percent and 2.6 percent, year on year, respectively.

$1 = RMB 6.7518