Industrial output of China’s steel sector down 2.5 percent in Jan-July

Tuesday, 16 August 2022 11:08:42 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-July period this year, value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a 2.5 percent decrease year on year, 0.3 percentage points slower than the declining pace recorded in the first six months this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 3.5 percent year on year in the first seven months. In July alone, the overall value-added industrial output rose by 0.38 percent month on month, while rising by 3.8 percent year on year.

In July this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 25 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output.

In the first seven months this year, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 9.3 percent and 2.7 percent, year on year, respectively.


