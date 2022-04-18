Industrial output of China’s steel sector down 2.4 percent in Jan-Mar

Monday, 18 April 2022 11:01:47 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-March period this year, value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a 2.4 percent decrease year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 6.5 percent year on year in the first three months of the year. In March alone, the overall value-added industrial output rose by 0.39 percent month on month.

In the January-March this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 37 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output. In the first three months, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 10.7 percent and 6.2 percent year on year, respectively.