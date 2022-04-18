﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Industrial output of China’s steel sector down 2.4 percent in Jan-Mar

Monday, 18 April 2022 11:01:47 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-March period this year, value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a 2.4 percent decrease year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 6.5 percent year on year in the first three months of the year. In March alone, the overall value-added industrial output rose by 0.39 percent month on month.

In the January-March this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 37 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output. In the first three months, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 10.7 percent and 6.2 percent year on year, respectively.


Tags: China Far East steelmaking 

Similar articles

18 Apr

Chinese steel sector’s industrial capacity usage rises in Q1 from Q4
18 Apr

China’s crude steel output decreases by 10.5 percent in Q1
15 Apr

SGIS Songshan expects its net profit to fall by 73.07-78.6 percent in Q1
15 Apr

China’s Angang and Bengang raise their prices for auto steel
15 Apr

Shanxi Coking Coal’s net profit to rise by 155-185 percent in Q1
15 Apr

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 2.5 percent in early April
14 Apr

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.96% in early Apr, stocks down 1.1%
14 Apr

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 1.99 percent
13 Apr

China’s iron ore imports down 5.2 percent in January-March
13 Apr

China’s steel exports down 25.5 percent in January-March