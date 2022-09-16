Industrial output of China’s steel sector down 2.4 percent in Jan-Aug

Friday, 16 September 2022 10:06:28 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-August period this year, value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a 2.4 percent decrease year on year, 0.1 percentage points slower than the declining pace recorded in the first seven months this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 3.6 percent year on year in the first eight months. In August alone, the overall value-added industrial output rose by 0.32 percent month on month, while up 4.2 percent year on year.

In August this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 24 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output.

In the first eight months this year, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 8.7 percent and 2.7 percent, year on year, respectively.