﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Industrial output of China’s steel sector down 2.4 percent in Jan-Aug

Friday, 16 September 2022 10:06:28 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-August period this year, value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a 2.4 percent decrease year on year, 0.1 percentage points slower than the declining pace recorded in the first seven months this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 3.6 percent year on year in the first eight months. In August alone, the overall value-added industrial output rose by 0.32 percent month on month, while up 4.2 percent year on year.

In August this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 24 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output.

In the first eight months this year, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 8.7 percent and 2.7 percent, year on year, respectively.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Import coking coal activity in China muted, second round of met coke price cuts “up on the air”

16 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese domestic PPGI prices fluctuate within a limited range

16 Sep | Flats and Slab

China’s crude steel output decreases by 5.7 percent in Jan-Aug

16 Sep | Steel News

Chinese pipe prices mostly see slight decline

15 Sep | Tube and Pipe

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 3.26 percent in early Sept

15 Sep | Steel News

Shagang Group: Finished steel exports to decline by 7 percent in 2022

15 Sep | Steel News

Chinese HDG offers move sideways as demand weak, futures down again

14 Sep | Flats and Slab

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 14, 2022

14 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

14 Sep | Tube and Pipe

Tradable ex-China CRC prices inch up, cautious optimism still prevails

14 Sep | Flats and Slab