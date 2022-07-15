﻿
English
Industrial output of China’s steel sector down 2.2 percent in Jan-Jun

Friday, 15 July 2022 11:06:36 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-June period this year, value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a 2.2 percent decrease year on year, 0.6 percentage points slower than the decline recorded in the first five months this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 3.4 percent year on year in the first six months. In June alone, the overall value-added industrial output rose by 0.84 percent month on month, while up by 3.9 percent year on year.

In June this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 31 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output.

In the first six months this year, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 9.5 percent and 2.8 percent year on year, respectively.


