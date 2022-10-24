﻿
English
Industrial output of China’s steel sector down 0.9 percent in Jan-Sept

Monday, 24 October 2022 13:39:54 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-September period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year decline of 0.9 percent, 1.5 percentage points slower than the declining pace recorded in the first eight months this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 3.9 percent year on year in the first nine months. In September alone, the overall value-added industrial output rose by 0.84 percent month on month and by 6.3 percent year on year.

In September this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 32 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output.

In the first nine months this year, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 8.5 percent and 3.2 percent year on year, respectively.


