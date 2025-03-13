Indonesia’s PT Krakatou Steel modernizes its hot strip mill No. 1

Indonesia-based steel producer PT Krakatau Steel (PTKS) has completed the upgrade of its hot strip mill No. 1 at its Cilegon plant, according to Germany-based plantmaker SMS Group. The mill has an annual capacity of 2.4 million mt and is capable of manufacturing a diverse range of products, including general structural steels, tubes and pipes, and automotive grades.

The mill in question was inactive for a lengthy period, since May 2023, after a fire broke out at the mill. The mill has now been successfully put into operation and has produced the first sellable coil, after a comprehensive upgrade provided by SMS Group, including its X-Pact process automation control technology. The mill can handle thicknesses ranging from 1.8 mm to 25 mm and widths from 600 mm to 2,080 millimeters.

This comprehensive upgrade will allow PTKS to regain its market share in the near future.