Friday, 23 December 2022 16:34:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Indonesian antidumping committee (KADI) has announced that it has decided to terminate the antidumping duties on imports of cold rolled stainless steel from China and Malaysia.

The antidumping duties were confirmed in March 2021, at the rates of 39.3-109.6 percent for China and 37.0 percent for Malaysia.

The products fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7219.32.00, 7219.33.00, 7219.34.00, 7219.35.00, 7219.90.00, 7220.20.10, 7220.20.90, 7220.90.10 and 7220.90.90.