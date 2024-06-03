﻿
English
India’s Vulcan Steel and Steel Mont to start assessing Acciaierie d’Italia’s plants this week

Monday, 03 June 2024 15:16:32 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

Adolfo Urso, Italian minister of business and made in Italy, has stated that new potential investors will start the assessment of Italian steelmaker Acciaierie d’Italia’s plants this week. According to some rumors, the first to visit Taranto, Novi Ligure and Genoa plants will be the India-based Vulcan Steel and Steel Mont, followed by Ukraine’s Metinvest.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the extraordinary commissioners of Acciaierie d’Italia announced the resignation of the general manager of the company, Giuseppe Cavalli, according to local media reports. His place has been taken by Maurizio Saitta, who started his mandate on Saturday, June 1.


