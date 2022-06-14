﻿
India’s Vedanta commences iron ore mining operations in Liberia

Tuesday, 14 June 2022 10:55:12 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian resource major Vedanta Limited has commenced international iron ore mining operations in Liberia through its wholly-owned subsidiary Western Cluster Limited (WCL), a company statement said on Tuesday, June 14.

WCL had signed a mineral development agreement with the government of Liberia for three iron ore mining concessions in Liberia, namely, Bomi, Bea, and Mano, in 2011. However, the operations could not be started due to the outbreak of the Ebola epidemic.

Now WCL is set to restart its operations, with the potential for a further expansion through exploration, Vedanta said in its statement.


