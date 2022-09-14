﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s UGML commissions its second blast furnace

Wednesday, 14 September 2022 11:22:53 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian steelmaker Uttam Galva Metallics Limited (UGML) has successfully commissioned blast furnace No. 2 at its Wardha steel mill in the western state of Maharashtra, Nithia Capital, which has acquired the company, said in a statement on Wednesday, September 14.

The blast furnace with a capacity of 700,000 mt of hot metal per year, will largely be utilized to supply the hot metal and pig iron requirements at the adjacent steelmaking facilities of Uttam Value Steels Limited (UVSL).

The work on construction of the blast furnace started in 2015 but could not be completed owing to financial constraints faced by the previous owners, the statement said.

One of the primary objectives of Nithia Capital’s acquisition of both UGML and UVSL in December 2020 was to complete this unfinished project within 18 months.

This additional capacity will supplement blast furnace No. 1 which has now been taken down for refurbishment and capacity enhancement, after which UGML will have a hot metal production capacity of over 1.5 million mt per year.

The next stage will be to ramp up the hot metal capacity of the Wardha steel mill to 2 million mt, the company statement said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

India’s HRC sellers increase export sales, expect higher prices in new trades

13 Sep | Flats and Slab

India’s JSW Steel and SMS Group ink pact to decarbonize steelmaking operations

13 Sep | Steel News

Local Indian rebar prices still vary widely, with mostly negative bias

13 Sep | Longs and Billet

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 37

13 Sep | Longs and Billet

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill achieves record single-day at Hot Strip Mill 2 on Sept 10

13 Sep | Steel News

Local India CRC trade prices soften as user industries call early halt to restocking

12 Sep | Flats and Slab

Indian mills start hiking HRC base prices, reversing cuts earlier in month

12 Sep | Flats and Slab

Indian HRC trade prices likely to hit bottom as bookings start to surge

12 Sep | Flats and Slab

Japan’s JFE Steel to decide on Indian JV before end of current year

12 Sep | Steel News

India’s JSW Limited achieves 22 % rise in crude steel output in August

12 Sep | Steel News