﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s TPREL to set up solar power plant for stainless steel manufacturer

Friday, 09 September 2022 09:44:30 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), the country’s largest integrated renewable energy producer, will set up a 100 MW solar power plant for stainless steel producer Viraj Profile Private Limited, a TREPL statement said on Friday, September 9.

It said that, once the project is commissioned in July 2023, it will halve Viraj Profile's dependence on non-renewable power resources. The construction, operation, and maintenance of this captive solar power plant will be done by TP Nanded Ltd., a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) created for the same.

Tata Power will own 74 percent of the generation, while Viraj Profile will own the remaining portion as per the captive rules. The power generated in the plant will be used for captive consumption by Viraj Profile's unit in Tarapur in western Maharashtra.

Once the 100 MW solar plant is commissioned, both companies will consider a project to ramp up generation capacity in the next phase.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-India billet trading still inactive as higher prices not accepted

08 Sep | Longs and Billet

Ex-India HDG prices stable, demand limited to stray discounted deals to Africa

08 Sep | Flats and Slab

Rating agency Ind-Ra affirms stable outlook for SAIL

08 Sep | Steel News

India’s RINL floats export tender for 30,000 mt of billet for end-October delivery

07 Sep | Steel News

India’s import scrap trading falls silent despite softening prices

07 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian HRC exporters mostly not aggressive, but some cut prices to sign deals

06 Sep | Flats and Slab

Local Indian rebar trade price variations widen across regions amid floods in south

06 Sep | Longs and Billet

Indian finished steel exports slump 66% in August, crude steel output up 2%

06 Sep | Steel News

India’s steel ministry seeks data from domestic steelmakers to reconsider export tax

06 Sep | Steel News

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 36

06 Sep | Longs and Billet