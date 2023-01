Thursday, 26 January 2023 11:22:21 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Tata Steel Long Products Limited (TSLPL) has reported a net loss of INR 2.37 billion ($29.33 million) for the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2022-23, against a net profit of INR 1.03 billion ($12.71 million) in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, according to a company statement on Thursday, January 26.

The company reported a total income of INR 19.52 billion ($239 million) for the quarter, up 16 percent year on year, the statement said.